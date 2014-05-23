LONDON Saga, the UK insurance and holidays firm for the over-50s, has priced its London share flotation at the bottom of its offer range, valuing the company at 2.1 billion pounds and leaving its private equity owners struggling to sell down their stakes.

It had orginally been intended for the offering to comprise a mix of new shares to raise fresh capital and existing shares held by the private equity firms.

But after pricing at 185 pence a share, the bottom of the 185-245 pence range, Saga will only sell 550 million pounds of new shares in its initial public offering (IPO).

"They're barely going to sell. This is the worst case scenario," said a banker on the deal, adding that the IPO process had been "frustrating".

The firm is owned by private equity groups Permira, Charterhouse and CVC. Saga had said earlier in the process that Acromas, the parent company created by the firms in 2007 when they merged Saga with the Automobile Association, was expected to sell shares in the process.

The private equity houses have the option of selling 15 percent of the share capital in an over-allotment option or greenshoe, should demand prove strong enough.

Otherwise, they are subject to a 180-day lock-up, meaning they cannot exit their investment immediately. Private equity firms generally seek to sell their investments after four to six years.

Half of the new shares have been allocated to retail investors and half to institutions.

"Clearly there are some tensions," said another source close to the deal, saying that Saga's focus on ensuring a firm share price performance for its retail investors had led to a shift in focus away from giving the private equity firms their exit.

Conditional dealings for Saga start on the London Stock Exchange at 0700 GMT.

No one at Permira or Charterhouse was immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)