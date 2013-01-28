LOS ANGELES Jennifer Lawrence won the award for best actress from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.

Lawrence won for her role as a young widow in the film "Silver Linings Playbook."

The Screen Actors Guild, made up of some 100,000 actors working in the United States, handed out trophies for the best performances on film and television at a dinner in Los Angeles.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant, editing by Stacey Joyce)