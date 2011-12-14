Actresses Regina King and Judy Greer (R) announce Viola Davis as outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role nominee for her work in ''The Help'' for 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in West Hollywood, December 14, 2011. ''The Help'' received four total... REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES The actors of civil rights drama "The Help" led the list of nominees for Screen Actors Guild film awards on Wednesday with four nominations including for best ensemble cast in a movie.

The movie was closely followed by silent-era drama "The Artist" with three nominations for its actors, including best cast in a film. Joining them in that key category were the performers in comedy "Bridesmaids," drama "The Descendants" and director Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris."

The Screen Actors Guild, or SAG, awards are among the most-watched honours during Hollywood's film awards season, leading up to the Oscars in February, because actors make up one of the largest voting groups for Academy Awards.

As a result, their nominees are expected to earn many votes from members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Oscars.

For best actor in a movie, SAG voters nominated Brad Pitt in "Moneyball," George Clooney with "The Descendants," Leonardo DiCaprio for "J. Edgar Hoover," Jean Dujardin in "The Artist" and Demain Bichir for "A Better Life."

Best film actress nominees were Glenn Close for "Albert Nobbs," Viola Davis in "The Help," Meryl Streep with "The Iron Lady," "Tilda Swinton" in "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and Michelle Williams for "My Week with Marilyn."

While movie honours take top billing at the SAG Awards, the group that represents actors in the film and television industries also votes on performances for TV shows.

In the TV arena, many of the nominees include favourites from past seasons. The best ensemble cast in a drama nominees were the performers in "Boardwalk Empire," "Breaking Bad," "Dexter," "The Good Wife" and one newcomer, "Game of Thrones."

Nominees for best performance in a TV comedy were "30 Rock," "The Big Bang Theory," "Glee," "Modern Family," and "The Office."

The SAG Awards will be given out in Los Angeles on January 29, and televised on cable TV networks TNT and TBS.

