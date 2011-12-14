LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday picked nominees for best performances of 2011 in movies and television. While the group that represents actors honours TV performances, the SAG Awards are more closely watched for their impact in the race for Oscars.

Mary Tyler Moore will be given a lifetime achievement honour, and below is a full list of nominees in both film and TV categories, respectively:

FILM Best Ensemble Cast

"The Artist"

"Bridesmaids"

"The Descendants"

"The Help"

"Midnight in Paris"

Actor

Demian Bichir, "A Better Life"

George Clooney, "The Descendants"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "J. Edgar Hoover"

Jean Dujardin, "The Artist"

Brad Pitt, "Moneyball"

Actress

Glenn Close, "Albert Nobbs"

Viola Davis, "The Help"

Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady"

Tilda Swinton, "We Need To Talk About Kevin"

Michelle Williams, "My Week With Marilyn"

Supporting Actor

Kenneth Branagh, "My Week With Marilyn"

Armie Hammer, "J. Edgar"

Jonah Hill, "Moneyball"

Nick Nolte, "Warrior"

Christopher Plummer, "Beginners"

Supporting Actress

Berenice Bejo, "The Artist"

Jessica Chastain, "The Help"

Melissa McCarthy, "Bridesmaids"

Janet McTeer, "Albert Nobbs"

Octavia Spencer, "The Help"

Stunt Performances in a Film

"The Adjustment Bureau"

"Cowboys & Aliens"

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2"

"Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

"X-Men: First Class"

TELEVISION Best Ensemble Cast - Drama

"Boardwalk Empire"

"Breaking Bad"

"Dexter"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Good Wife"

Actor - Drama

Patrick J. Adams, "Suits"

Steve Buscemi, "Boardwalk Empire"

Kyle Chandler, "Friday Night Lights"

Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"

Michael C. Hall, "Dexter"

Actress - Drama

Kathy Bates, "Harry's Law"

Glenn Close, "Damages"

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story"

Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"

Kyra Sedgwick, "The Closer"

Best Ensemble Cast - Comedy

"30 Rock"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Glee"

"Modern Family"

"The Office"

Actor - Comedy

Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

Steve Carell, "The Office"

Jon Cryer, "Two And A Half Men"

Eric Stonestreet, "Modern Family"

Actress - Comedy

Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"

Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"

Tina Fey, "30 Rock"

Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"

Betty White, "Hot In Cleveland"

Actor - TV Movie or Miniseries

Laurence Fishburne, "Thurgood"

Paul Giamatti, "Too Big To Fail"

Greg Kinnear, "The Kennedys"

Guy Pearce, "Mildred Pierce"

James Woods, "Too Big To Fail"

Actress - TV Movie or Miniseries

Diane Lane, "Cinema Verite"

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

Emily Watson, "Appropriate Adult"

Betty White, "Hallmark Hall Of Fame: The Lost Valentine"

Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce"

Stunt Performances in a TV Series

"Dexter"

"Game of Thrones"

"Southland"

"Spartacus: Gods of the Arena"

"True Blood"

(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Philip Barbara)