Making 'Final Portrait' was as difficult as Giacometti's painting: Tucci
BERLIN If you want a taste of the psychological and physical strain that comes with posing for one of the 20th century greatest painters, then go watch "Final Portrait".
LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild on Sunday picked winners of its annual awards for best performances in film and TV, and Mary Tyler Moore was given a lifetime achievement honour. Below is a full list of winners in both film and TV categories:
FILM Best Ensemble Cast
"The Help" Actor
Jean Dujardin, "The Artist" Actress
Viola Davis, "The Help" Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, "Beginners" Supporting Actress
Octavia Spencer, "The Help" Stunt Performances in a Film
"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2"
TELEVISION Best Ensemble Cast - Drama
"Boardwalk Empire" Actor - Drama
Steve Buscemi, "Boardwalk Empire" Actress - Drama
Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story" Best Ensemble Cast - Comedy
"Modern Family" Actor - Comedy
Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock" Actress - Comedy
Betty White, "Hot In Cleveland" Actor - TV Movie or Miniseries
Paul Giamatti, "Too Big To Fail" Actress - TV Movie or Miniseries
Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce" Stunt Performances in a TV Series
"Game of Thrones"
LOS ANGELES E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.
BERLIN Actor and activist Richard Gere said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump has managed to merge the meaning of the words "refugee" and "terrorist" in the minds of many Americans.