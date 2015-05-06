LONDON British software company Sage said it was on track to meet its targets after strong growth in subscriptions helped organic revenue rise 6.2 percent in the six months to end-March.

The group, whose software helps more than 6 million customers run their small businesses, posted organic revenue of 682 million pounds ($1 billion), in line with its 6 percent growth target for the year.

Its operating margin increased 70 basis points to 28.1 percent, also in line with its full-year target, while pretax profit rose 4.9 percent to 173 million pounds.

