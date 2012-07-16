LONDON The software company Sage Group PLC (SGE.L) said on Monday trading conditions in mainland Europe had toughened since April, resulting in no sign of the improvement in growth it had expected in the region.

The company, whose accounting and business management software is used by more than six million companies worldwide, said, however, that better trading in North America quarter-on-quarter and good growth in Britain and Ireland were helping keep it broadly on track.

Chief executive Guy Berruyer said: "Whilst we remain cautious on the outlook for Europe, and watchful of this region's economic climate, the strong fundamentals of our business model remain and we continue to make good progress in executing against our business priorities."

Sage said it was seeing stronger growth in South Africa and Australia, and the group entered the Brazilian market last month by buying a controlling interest in Folhamatic, a leader in the relatively underdeveloped small business software market in the country.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)