LONDON Britain's Sage said demand for its "cloud" computing products, such as its SageOne accountancy software, was driving sales growth towards its 2015 target of 6 percent.

The group posted 4 percent growth in underlying revenue to 1.26 billion pounds ($2.07 billion) for the year to end-September, double the rate of 2012, helped by a pick-up in Britain and demand for "cloud" computing - an umbrella term for services such as email and business software offered remotely via the Internet.

Underlying operating profit rose 2 percent to 375.8 million pounds, in line with analysts' expectations.

Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said the company's entry-level SageOne product now had more than 21,000 paying subscriptions in the UK, a threefold increase in the last 12 months, with over 80 percent of them new names to Sage.

"The momentum we have seen in the second half leaves of confident of achieving our target of 6 percent organic revenue growth in 2015," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our increased investment in new technology is paying off."

Shares in Sage jumped more than 7 percent in early trade to a 12-year high of 375.9 pence.

(Editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens)