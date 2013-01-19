TULLE, France Algeria's approach to the hostage crisis at a desert gas plant seems the most suitable because negotiations are not possible with the kind of people involved in the attack, French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

"We don't have all the details yet but when you have people taken hostage in such large number by terrorists with such cold determination and ready to kill those hostages - as they did - Algeria has an approach which to me, as I see it, is the most appropriate because there could be no negotiation," Hollande said.

Algerian special forces launched a "final assault" on Islamists holding foreign hostages at a gas plant in the Algerian desert, killing 11 of the al Qaeda-linked fighters, the country's official APS news agency said. Seven foreign hostages held by the militants have been killed by their captors, APS also said.

