TRIPOLI Libya is beefing up security around its oil and gas installations in the western and southern areas bordering Algeria, following this week's attack on an Algerian desert gas complex, a statement from the oil protection force said.

"Due to the events in the region, the Petroleum Faculty Guard has taken a series of actions to enhance and reinforce the protection of oilfields, faculties and employees in the west and south region of Libya," the statement said.

Measures included "the formation of a special operations room ... increasing guards, military personal and intensifying security patrols inside and around the sites around the clock."

The statement, published on the force's Facebook page, added that there had been no reports of incursions into oilfields. The force is affiliated to Libya's defence ministry.

