HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
NEW DELHI India's Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Sahara conglomerate to refund more than $3 billion it had raised from millions of small investors, reaffirming an order from the capital markets regulator, which had said the process violated rules, in a blow to the powerful group.
The Supreme Court also ordered Sahara to pay 15 percent interest to investors on their deposits, a lawyer on the case said.
Two unlisted group companies of Sahara, which has interests ranging from financial services and housing to media and sports, had between 2008 and 2011 raised a total of 177 billion rupees ($3.18 billion) from 22 million small investors through an instrument known as an optionally fully convertible debenture.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India last year ordered the group companies to refund the money, with 15 percent annual interest, after it found that the fund-raising process did not comply with rules.
An appellate tribunal upheld the regulator's order after hearing Sahara's appeal. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty, writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tony Munroe)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.