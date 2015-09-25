Steel slabs a stored at the SSI steel plant at Redcar, northern England in this May 29, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Troubled steelmaker SSI UK said it will process this month's pay roll during the course of Friday, following British media reports the government has agreed to bring forward a tax payment to the company.

Questions over SSI UK's future remain, however, after the loss-making company, which has missed several debt repayments, said last Friday it was "pausing" production. SSI UK is Britain's second largest steelmaker.

It employs 2,000 people in Middlesbrough, an economically deprived region of northeast England, where thousands of jobs indirectly related to steelmaking are at risk if the company fails.

SSI UK is a unit of Sahaviriya Steel Indsutries (SSI), Thailand's largest steelmaker.

