BANGKOK Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl (SSI) (SSI.BK) is hoping to be back in profit in 2012 despite an expected first-half loss as the start-up of its British operations will boost output and secure supplies of raw materials.

SSI, Southeast Asia's largest fully integrated steel sheet producer, is already considering plans to boost capacity at the British slab plant, which it aims to run at full capacity in the fourth quarter, President Win Viriyaprapaikit told Reuters.

"Many analysts say we will make a loss this year, but I think there's a chance we'll make a profit. We've reached the bottom and we are looking for an 'upcycle' from now on," Win said in a telephone interview.

"In the second quarter, we should continue to make a loss, but much smaller than in the first quarter. We are likely to make a profit in the third quarter."

SSI reported a net loss of 2.8 billion baht ($89 million) in the January-March quarter, mainly due to losses at the British unit, SSI UK.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, it is expected to post a net loss of 2.65 billion baht for 2012. It made a loss of 981 million baht in 2011.

The company has capacity of 4 million tonnes of hot rolled coils, mostly used in the auto, electrical appliance, energy and construction industries. It runs at about 50 percent of capacity due to a shortage of slab.

In April, SSI restarted its blast furnace in Britain after investing $1.1 billion to acquire the Teesside Cast Products integrated mill in early 2011 from Tata Steel TISCU.UL.

Two-third of the steel slabs will be supplied to SSI in Thailand and the rest will be exported.

SSI expected sales to reach a record high of 60 billion baht in 2012, when it aimed to produce 2.2 million tonnes of hot rolled coil, Win said.

Output should rise by 20 percent in 2013 and then run at full capacity in the next three years, Win said, adding its British slab mill will run at full capacity of 3.6 million tonnes in 2013.

