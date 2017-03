SAIC Motor Corp Ltd said e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and the Chinese auto maker would invest 1 billion yuan ($160 million) in a fund to develop internet-connected cars.

SAIC Motor did not provide details about the size of each party's investment. Alibaba declined to provide immediate comment.

($1 = 6.2621 Chinese yuan renminbi)

