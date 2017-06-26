Planned Circuit of Wales suffers funding blow
LONDON The developers of a proposed circuit in South Wales with a contract to host a MotoGP race suffered a major blow on Tuesday when the Welsh government ruled out underwriting half of the costs.
HAMILTON, Bermuda Italy's Luna Rossa has been chosen as the Challenger of Record for the 36th America's Cup, Team New Zealand said after winning this year's edition by beating the U.S. holders 7-1.
"The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron... has accepted a challenge from Circolo della Vela Sicilia which was received immediately upon the victory of Emirates Team New Zealand in the last race of the 35th America's Cup," it said in a statement.
"As the first challenger, CVS will be the Challenger of Record for the 36th America's Cup and its representative team will be Luna Rossa Challenge.
"The 36th America’s Cup will be open to further challengers from any organised Yacht Club of a foreign country under conditions to be announced in due course."
After beating Oracle Team USA in international sport's oldest trophy, the New Zealand outfit added that plans for the next edition will "play out in the next couple of weeks".
LOS ANGELES Serena Williams was completely taken aback by her pregnancy, taking six home tests before believing she was expecting her first child, the tennis superstar told Vanity Fair magazine.
ZURICH A much-awaited FIFA report on the race to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups makes no suggestion that Russia or Qatar should lose the right to stage the tournaments, despite detailing numerous attempts to influence voting officials.