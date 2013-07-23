Luna Rossa Challenge competes in Round Robin 4 against Emirates Team New Zealand for the Louis Vuitton Cup in San Francisco Bay, California, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Emirates Team New Zealand defeated Luna Rossa Challenge on Tuesday to clinch the round-robin stage of the Louis Vuitton Cup, the selection series to decide the challenger for the America's Cup.

The New Zealanders completed the 15.43-nautical-mile course in San Francisco in 46 minutes 53 seconds, comfortably ahead of an Italian team that were deemed not to have finished because they were more than five minutes behind.

New Zealand's win ensured they will finish at the top of the standings in the round-robin phase of the challenger series. They have accumulated a maximum of seven points from their seven races, four of which they have won on forfeit.

The Italians remain second with three points while the Swedish entrant, Artemis Racing, has no points after sitting out the round-robin stage.

By winning the round-robin stage New Zealand has the option of advancing directly to the Louis Vuitton Cup Final or picking an opponent for the semi-final round, starting August 6.

