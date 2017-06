SoftBank Team Japan beat Sweden's Artemis Racing in the first of their best-of-nine America's Cup semi-final challenger races.

In the other semi-final on Monday between Land Rover BAR and Emirates Team New Zealand, the British crew skippered by Ben Ainslie had to retire after a breakage in its "wing" sail, giving New Zealand victory.

