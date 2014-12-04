America's Cup skipper Ben Ainslie from Ben Ainslie Racing poses with the America's Cup during a news conference introducing the 35th America's Cup, in London September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas

LONDON Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) have teamed up with Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) to work on their challenge for the 35th America's Cup in 2017, the British team announced on Thursday.

The BAR team, conceived by the most successful Olympic sailor of all time in June 2014, will draw on the "simulation" and "modelling skills" of the winners of four of the last five Formula One World Championships.

"BAR are really excited to be partnering with Red Bull Advanced Technologies," Ainslie, part of Oracle Team USA's triumph last year, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are in a unique position in this country, and this campaign is about assimilating the very best of British in design and engineering – RBAT epitomises this."

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)