United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) have teamed up with Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) to work on their challenge for the 35th America's Cup in 2017, the British team announced on Thursday.
The BAR team, conceived by the most successful Olympic sailor of all time in June 2014, will draw on the "simulation" and "modelling skills" of the winners of four of the last five Formula One World Championships.
"BAR are really excited to be partnering with Red Bull Advanced Technologies," Ainslie, part of Oracle Team USA's triumph last year, said in a statement on Thursday.
"We are in a unique position in this country, and this campaign is about assimilating the very best of British in design and engineering – RBAT epitomises this."
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.