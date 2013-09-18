Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO High winds forced the postponement of a second scheduled America's Cup race on Wednesday, leaving Emirates Team New Zealand on the verge of taking the trophy away from Oracle Team USA after the kiwis won the day's first match in a slightly lighter breeze.
Racing was cancelled because of high winds on Tuesday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.