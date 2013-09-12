Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
SAN FRANCISCO America's Cup defender Oracle Team USA on Thursday replaced its tactician John Kostecki in an attempt to reverse its slipping chances of keeping the trophy in San Francisco, after losing four of the first five races to a strong New Zealand challenger.
British Olympic sailing champion Ben Ainslie, the back up skipper on Oracle's practice yacht, will try to rescue the team's floundering campaign on Thursday, as a crew member on the Team's 72 foot catamaran in two planned heats against Emirates Team New Zealand.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.