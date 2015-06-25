Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
PAPEETE Swiss yachtsman Laurent Bourgnon was reported missing on Thursday after failing to return from a diving trip in French Polynesia, local authorities said.
Bourgnon, 49, was on a private boat with tourists, who alerted the rescue services when he failed to come back on Wednesday at 1345 local time, the High Commission of the Republic in French Polynesia said in a statement.
A helicopter was on site at 1700 local time but Bourgnon has not been found.
Bourgnon won the Route du Rhum, a famous boat race from Brittany to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, in 1994 and 1998.
Britain's Johanna Konta recovered from the brink of defeat at the Miami Open on Wednesday to beat third seed Simona Halep in the quarter-final.