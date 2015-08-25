PLYMOUTH, England For the crew of the racing yacht Elixir, the final push of the Rolex Fastnet Race 2015 was a wild ride as we surfed down Atlantic rollers in strong southwesterly winds of up to 30 knots to the finish line in Plymouth, England.

This was my fifth Fastnet so I knew what I was getting into, but I was not necessarily expecting the challenge we faced, after what had started out as one of the slowest Fastnet races, when we got into heavy weather near the end.

A difficult drop of the balloon-like spinnaker sail in strong 25-knot winds and a big following sea stood between us and the finish line in Plymouth as we struggled to control the boat after the wind increased instead of decreasing as forecast.

Despite our nervousness, we got the huge sail down in three moves and headed for the finish line -- but not before the crew had a conversation when we were sailing along fast and enjoying it that most people would think we were mad.

Setting a new boat speed of 15 knots was a thrill, even for owner Felicity Gabbay, a talented yachtswoman who usually races her 38-foot Elan 380 yacht double-handed with only one other crew member.

”This is a very challenging and technical race. What made me happy was that everyone worked so hard. To do that in a team with relatively little experience of living and working together was phenomenal," Gabbay said after the race ended on Friday.

The overall winner of one of global yachting's biggest challenges was Gery Trentesaux’s JPK 10.80 Courrier du Léon from France, the Rolex Fastnet Race said on its website.

But winning is not everything in a race in which Gabbay

set out with a crew of seven experienced amateur sailors, most of whom had not sailed together before the start of the season.

Racing the boat to its full potential means that the crew work a rolling cycle of four hours on watch and four hours off watch, 24 hours a day in cold, wet and cramped conditions.

Even "off watches" are difficult as the crew live in a space the size of a small caravan that is already full with sails, tools and ropes and is constantly moving.

It means that fatigue is one of the major challenges of the 603-nautical-mile race from Cowes, England, to the Fastnet Rock off the southwest coast of Ireland, ending in Plymouth.

With a fleet of 356 yachts, the 90th anniversary of the Fastnet Race that started on Aug. 16 set a new record this year for entries from state-of-the-art multihull yachts to traditional and classic yachts, with crews ranging from top highly paid professionals to weekend hobbyists.

The gelling of the crew after five days together in one of Western Europe's most remote natural environments, with little communication with the outside world, made the adrenaline rush of the final dash for the line an unforgettable life-on-the-edge experience - with dolphins swimming nearby for company.

(Tessa Walsh is a financial editor for Reuters. The opinions expressed are her own)

(Editing by Michael Roddy and Alison Williams)