ALICANTE, Spain Team Vestas Wind announced on Friday that navigator Wouter Verbraak would be replaced for the Volvo Ocean Race nearly two months after the boat ran aground in the Indian Ocean.

The Dutchman was on board when the Danish-backed boat collided with a reef on Nov. 29 during Leg 2, causing major damage. It has since been retrieved and will be rebuilt ready for a planned return to the race in June for the final two legs.

A team statement said: “Chris Nicholson (skipper) has completed his review, together with the lead sponsor Vestas and sub-sponsor Powerhouse, and the decision has been made that Wouter Verbraak will no longer continue as navigator of the Vestas Wind.

“Team Vestas Wind will be joined by a new navigator in time for the Lisbon stopover and Leg 8 start in June."

Team Vestas Wind were grounded on a reef near St Brandon archipelago in the Indian Ocean. The boat was badly damaged but was retrieved just before Christmas.

The 38,739 nautical mile (nm) race is currently nearing the end of its third stage from Abu Dhabi and Sanya, on the southernmost tip of China, after 20 days at sea for the six remaining boats.

