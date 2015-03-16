Yachts participating in the 2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race set sail before Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain at the start of the second leg of the race, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

AUCKLAND The Volvo Ocean Race will resume on Wednesday with the fifth leg through the Southern Ocean after a three-day delay caused by Cyclone Pam.

"We see a significant change between leaving Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in easier conditions and this was also the preference of the majority of the teams,” Race CEO Knut Frostad said on Monday after a meeting with the six teams’ skippers, navigators and weather experts.

The round-the-world event was forced to delay the anticipated Sunday departure for the six-strong fleet from Auckland because of the category five cyclone. Cyclone Pam has built up winds of more than 250 kilometres an hour and has been described by meteorologists as the fiercest in the South Pacific for 40 years.

The nine-month race, which is staged over nine legs, covers 38,739nm and is due to finish on June 27 in Gothenburg, Sweden. There are nine legs in all and the fifth, which takes the fleet through the treacherous Southern Ocean and around Cape Horn before finishing in Itajai in Brazil, was already reckoned to be the toughest.

