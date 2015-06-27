GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 27 - Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, skippered by Briton Ian Walker, completed the Volvo Ocean Race double on Saturday when their sixth place in the final in-port race of a 10-part series was enough to secure overall victory in it.

On Monday they claimed the main off-shore trophy in the nine-month event, which was contested over 38,739 nautical miles and visited 11 ports and every continent.

Only one other team, ABN AMRO in 2005-06, have secured the offshore/in-port double in the 41-year history of the triennial event.

