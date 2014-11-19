Yachts participating in the 2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race set sail before Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain at the start of the second leg of the race, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN Pirates are no longer a major threat for Volvo Ocean Race sailors as they set out for Leg Two from Cape Town to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday but cyclone season in the Indian Ocean ensured that another rough ride is guaranteed over the next month.

Organisers have put in several exclusion zones through which the round-the-world race fleet is banned from sailing to keep them clear of pirates near the east African coast and also a potential cyclone in the south Indian Ocean.

In the last race in 2011-12, the boats had to be shipped part of the way on the 6,125 nautical mile (nm) leg which could take up to 28 days to complete for the seven-strong crew.

This time, piracy activity has decreased to such an extent that race management is confident that such a measure is not necessary.

But potentially boat-breaking storms look a much bigger risk, which the race is taking very seriously and the sailing exclusion zones are designed to keep the boats out of the worst of them.

The race’s meteorologist, Gonzalo Infante, told reporters: "We have just started the tropical cyclone season in the south Indian Ocean and it seems like we will have plenty of this activity for this leg.”

Race leaders Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing are favourites to emerge from the potential mayhem and sail into their home port as leg winners once again.

They pipped the Chinese boat, Dongfeng Race Team, by just 12 minutes after sailing 25 days for Leg One between Alicante and Cape Town.

British skipper Ian Walker followed up by clinching victory in Saturday’s in-port race in Cape Town, but says he is taking nothing for granted.

"If you asked me if there’s one leg I want to win, this is it," he told a news conference.

"Unfortunately, there are six other very good crews trying to stop us."

The first boat to sail out of Cape Town in winds of up to 35 knots on Wednesday was Team Brunel, followed closely by MAPFRE and Team SCA.

The race, which runs over nine months and covers 38,739nm, is regarded in the sport as offshore sailing’s toughest test. It finishes in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 27.

Placings after Leg One: 1 Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, 2 Dongfeng Race Team (China), 3 Team Brunel (Netherlands), 4 Team Vestas Wind (Denmark), 5 Team Alvimedica (Turkey/U.S.), 6 Team SCA (Sweden), 7 MAPFRE (Spain).

