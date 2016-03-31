ALICANTE, Spain Mark Turner, one of the most respected figures in sailing and the man behind Ellen MacArthur’s solo circumnavigation of the world record, has been appointed Volvo Ocean Race CEO.

The Briton, 48, masterminded Dongfeng Race Team’s third-placed challenge in the last edition of the sport’s most prestigious offshore prize in 2014-15.

He also launched the Extreme Sailing Series with sports and marketing company OC Sport which he is leaving after founding it 23 years ago.

Turner, a former sailor, takes over from former race CEO, Norwegian Knut Frostad, who stepped down after eight years in February to spend more time with his family.

“I certainly hope I can add some value and vision to the excellent work of the great team already in place in Alicante, and through that, help to inspire and engage more and more fans, sailors and sponsors, in the future,” Turner told Reuters on Thursday.

MacArthur took sailing to a far greater audience both in Britain and worldwide in 2005 when she set the then record for a solo round-the-world voyage. Turner oversaw his fellow Briton’s challenge as project chief.

