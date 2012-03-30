AUCKLAND Front-runners Groupama approached the notorious Cape Horn at the tip of South America on Friday after conditions in the Southern Ocean caused carnage on the fifth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Only Franck Cammas's French boat and nearest pursuers Puma of the U.S. have emerged unscathed from huge waves measuring eight metres and winds gusting up to 60 miles an hour.

Nearing the halfway point of the leg, the pair were just under 20 nautical miles (37.04km) apart early on Friday (0100 GMT) with a little more than 2,100 nautical miles to their next stopover point, Itajai in southern Brazil.

Cape Horn, which can offer the fleet even worse conditions than they have endured since leaving Auckland 12 days ago, should be the final major obstacle before they make their way up the South American coast.

"A secondary low is coming down the coast and will kick our butts again," Puma's American skipper Ken Read told Reuters on Friday.

"It's just one more thrashing before we get around the Cape in what's been a full-on thrashing since the beginning."

The other four other boats in the fleet have or will need pitstops at safe haven ports in New Zealand, Chile and Argentina for urgent repairs.

Abu Dhabi (hull and sail mounting), Telefonica (hull), Camper (hull) and China's Team Sanya (rudder) are all out of contention to win the leg, with the latter already retiring to return to New Zealand for major work.

At least they have avoided icebergs, another daily hazard in the southern Pacific, which are among the deadliest waters in the world.

Groupama would significantly close the gap at the top of the overall standings with victory in Leg 5. They are currently 15 points behind Spanish race leaders Telefonica with four more legs to go. Leg victories carry 30 points apiece.

The race is underlining its reputation as professional sailing's toughest offshore challenge, taking place over 39,000 nautical miles, four oceans, five continents and nine months.

The battered fleet are due to arrive in Galway, Ireland for the final stop in early July.

Overall standings after four legs: 1. Telefonica (Spain) 122 points; 2. Groupama 107; 3. Camper/ETNZ (Spain/New Zealand) 104; 4. Puma (United States) 83; 5. Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) 55; 6. Sanya (China) 25.

