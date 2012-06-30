LORIENT, France Franck Cammas moved within touching distance of victory in the Volvo Ocean Race when his French entry Groupama triumphed in the Lorient in-port race on home waters in Saturday.

Barring a slip-up in the last stage from France to the final port in Galway, Ireland, Cammas should become only the second French skipper to take the overall trophy. Lionel Pean won in 1985-86.

Cammas leads by 25 points from the U.S. entry Puma, skippered by Ken Read, but it would need the Americans to win in Ireland and Cammas to finish last for that gap to be bridged.

A Galway in-port race completes the eight-month event on July 7.

Not for the first time in the race, Cammas took advantage of his closest rivals making mistakes with both Puma and Camper (Spain/New Zealand) bungling sail changes at key points.

“"I'm going to need an hour or two just to cool down. We had that race. We sailed 95 percent of it spot on and then just let ourselves down at the end," said Camper skipper Chris Nicholson whose boat was overtaken at the penultimate turning mark by Cammas.

"“We snatched defeat from victory right there."

The six-strong fleet departs on Sunday for the 485-nautical mile trip to Galway and are expected to arrive around 2200 GMT the following day.

