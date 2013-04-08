ALICANTE, Spain The next edition of the Volvo Ocean Race in 2014-15 will be the longest ever, after organisers announced on Monday a route taking in 10 cities in nine countries and lasting almost nine months.

The 12th edition of the round-the-world yacht race will begin in Alicante, Spain on October 4, 2014 and visit Recife (Brazil), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Sanya (China), Auckland (New Zealand, Itajai (Brazil), Newport, Rhode Island (United States), Lisbon (Portugal), Lorient (France) and Gothenburg (Sweden), finishing on June 27, 2015.

The full race distance will be 39,895 nautical miles (45,910 miles or 73,885 km). The previous longest edition, won by French skipper Franck Cammas in 2012, was 39,270 nautical miles.

"This new route means two visits to Brazil just when it is the world capital of sport," Race CEO Knut Frostad told Reuters. "To be going there right between the football World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics in Rio in 2016 is very exciting."

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)