A Spanish boat spearheaded by 2004 Olympic champions Iker Martinez and Xabi Fernandez will contest the Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15 starting in Alicante in October, organisers announced on Thursday.

For the pair there is unfinished business with the event after leading for much of the previous edition in 2011-12 before a broken rudder ruined their boat Telefonica's chances in the penultimate leg.

Ten Spanish teams have contested the 41-year-old round-the-world offshore event without a victory.

(Editing by Josh Reich)