ALICANTE, Spain The 11th edition of the Volvo Ocean Race begins Saturday with an in-port race to herald the start on November 5 of an eight-month, 39,000 nautical mile marathon that will put the reputations - and lives - of the world's best off-shore sailors on the line.

Competition will be fiercer than ever as six fully funded teams featuring Olympic gold medallists, America's Cup winners and world champions battle it out between Alicante, Spain and Galway, Ireland in a race that will not finish until July 2012.

The fleet has been streamlined but the lineup includes the first French entry since 1993-94 in Groupama, the first sole Chinese entry in Sanya and the first Middle East entry from Abu Dhabi, with all three also supplying host ports.

Adil Khalid will become the first Emirati to compete on Abu Dhabi's yacht Azzam, while Teng Jiang He, nicknamed Tiger, will be the first Chinese sailor to compete in the race on board Sanya.

It is also tipped to be the closest contest since the race began in 1973. Five of the six teams are in new Volvo Open 70 racing yachts with only Sanya using a boat from the last edition but with 2005-06 winner Mike Sanderson as skipper they are confident of upsetting some of their rivals along the way.

The other teams taking part are Telefonica of Spain, United States-based Puma, and New Zealand's Camper.

"The talent pool of the better teams has spread out across the board, so you can expect to see the closer racing," said Puma's American skipper Ken Read. "My guess is this is the most competitive Volvo Ocean Race that has ever been contested."

The race began as the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1973 and despite considerable advancements in design of the sleek, 70-foot boats, all the competitors know that one slip in concentration could lead to further tragedy.

Five sailors have been killed in 10 previous races, most recently that of Dutchman Hans Horrevoets, swept overboard in 2005-06.

Organisers believe another major danger, that of piracy, has been reduced by a redrawing of the race route.

The exact routes of the second and third legs still remain secret, with the boats due to race to an undisclosed safe haven before arriving at Abu Dhabi, with a similar process to be followed on the way out.

The global economic crisis also prompted organisers to implement cost reductions that banned expensive two-boat testing programs favoured by some teams and is expected to create a much more level playing field.

"We have new rules limiting the expense of campaigns, eliminating two-boat campaigns, removing the ability for teams to fly additional professional sailors to ports and reducing the time at stopovers," said race CEO Knut Frostad, a Norwegian Olympian who competed in the race four times.

"This time, we have the most competitive fleet we have ever seen in the history of the race. The teams have similar budgets, similar boats and similar crew levels. We are up for a thrilling experience."

