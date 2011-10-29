ALICANTE, Spain Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing left their rivals trailing to win a shortened opening in-port stage of the Volvo Ocean Race on Saturday as the 11th edition of the eight-month, 39,000 nautical mile event got under way off Alicante.

Skippered by British double Olympic silver medallist Ian Walker, Abu Dhabi took an early lead in their sleek black 70-foot yacht Azzam before catching a fresh gust and storming across the line to claim the six points awarded for victory.

United States-based Puma Ocean Racing, with Prince Carl Philip of Sweden on board, were second in the six-team race, more than 14 minutes down, and took five points, while Camper of New Zealand were third, a further two minutes behind, and secured four points.

"It's a great win and feels fantastic," Walker, who is leading the first Middle East bid to win the race, said in a television interview broadcast on the official website (www.volvooceanrace.com).

"We rounded the first mark ahead but there was still a lot to do," added the 41-year-old.

"It was very tricky (in the light air) and none of us were expecting it.

"I don't think it means too much but I said before we left the dock that whoever wins today's race can go home with a spring in their step and look forward to the week ahead."

The wind, which had earlier been gusting to around 17 knots, unexpectedly died in the middle stages leaving the spectacular vessels, whose largest sail, the spinnaker, is the size of two tennis courts, floundering just off the Spanish coast and prompting officials to shorten the race.

When the wind picked up again, Abu Dhabi rocketed away from Puma and crossed the line in 53 minutes and 48 seconds to the delight of 22-year-old crew member Adil Khalid, the first Emirati to compete, who delightedly sprayed champagne off the side of the yacht as it returned to port.

According to provisional results, team Sanya, the first sole Chinese entry, were fourth (three points), Groupama, the first French entry since 1993-94, were fifth (two) and Team Telefonica of Spain sixth (one).

LEVEL FIELD

The latest edition of the event, which began as the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1973 and is considered one of the toughest challenges in sport, is expected to be fiercely contested following changes to the rules designed to create a more level playing field.

The teams feature some of the world's best off-shore sailors, including Olympic gold medallists, America's Cup winners and world champions. The race ends in Galway, Ireland in July 2012 after taking in ports including Abu Dhabi, Sanya in China, Auckland, New Zealand and Itaja in Brazil.

Five of the six teams are in new Volvo Open 70 racing yachts with only Sanya using a boat from the previous edition, skippered by 2005-06 winner Mike Sanderson of New Zealand.

Sleep depravation is common and teams can face temperatures between -12C in the Southern Ocean and 50C near the Equator. The wind can reach 70 knots, hurricane force.

The first of nine ocean legs, for which 30 points are awarded to the winner, starts in Alicante on November 5 and ends in Cape Town, South Africa 6,500 miles away. In all, the race takes in four oceans, five continents and 10 countries.

Organisers announced before the start of the race that joint owners Volvo Car Corporation and Volvo Group had confirmed their commitment and the 12th edition of the race would start in Alicante in 2014.

