Volvo Ocean Race team Camper races during the first leg between Alicante and Cape Town in Alicante November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

ALICANTE, Spain New Zealand entry Camper made the best start on the opening leg of the Volvo Ocean Race on Saturday as the six teams contesting the eight-month, 39,000-nautical-mile event set off from Alicante, Spain bound for Cape Town.

After completing the inshore course, the elegant 70-foot yachts were faced with testing conditions out in the Mediterranean and the Abu Dhabi entry became the first casualty when their boat Azzam suffered a broken mast 30 nautical miles south of Cartagena off the Spanish coast.

The wind was blowing 30 knots and the waves were about 3.5 metres, organisers said.

"There is no panic on board and we're planning to motor back during the night before effecting repairs," navigator Jules Salter told race control.

Azzam's shore team were working on a recovery plan to ensure the yacht can rejoin the race as soon as possible, organisers added.

Spain's Crown Prince Felipe had earlier set the teams on their way, with former France soccer team captain Zinedine Zidane riding on board Azzam for the eight-mile inshore course.

EARLY LEAD

Camper had opened a lead over Puma Ocean Racing of the United States of one minute 39 seconds at the leaving mark, with Spain's Team Telefonica another 36 seconds behind.

Abu Dhabi, who won last weekend's in-port race, were next, followed by Groupama of France, who took a voluntary two-turn penalty following a collision with Puma just before the start. China's Team Sanya were sixth.

"The conditions at first will be ideal for these boats -- fast sailing in fresh breeze," chief meteorologist Gonzalo Infante said on the race's website (www.volvooceanrace.com).

"But within about 12 hours, as the boats race into the night, they will have to punch upwind into winds around 25 knots and confused seas. These boats will be slamming around and it will be very wet on deck."

The latest edition of the race, which began as the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1973 and is considered one of the toughest challenges in sport, is expected to be fiercely contested following changes to the rules designed to create a more level playing field.

The teams feature some of the world's best off-shore sailors, including Olympic gold medallists, America's Cup winners and world champions.

The race ends in Galway, Ireland in July next year after taking in ports including Abu Dhabi, Sanya in China, Auckland in New Zealand, and Itaja in Brazil.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Stephen Wood and Ken Ferris)