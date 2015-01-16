A Sainsbury's supermarket sign is seen in London January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British grocer Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) plans to drop PricewaterhouseCoopers [PWC.UL] as its auditor this year and replace it with rival Ernst & Young [ERNY.UL], it said on Friday.

Sainsbury's said its board will recommend the change to investors for their approval at its annual shareholders' meeting in July.

It said the move follows a formal tender process.

Sainsbury's said PricewaterhouseCoopers will audit the results for the year to March 14 2015 before Ernst & Young takes over.

