Sainsbury's supermarket trolleys are lined up at a branch in west London November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON J Sainsbury, Britain's No.3 grocer, posted an expected rise in second-quarter underlying sales as store extensions and growth in convenience stores, online and non-food ranges helped it to overcome tough trading conditions.

The group, which trails Wal-Mart's Asda and market leader Tesco by annual sales, said on Wednesday sales at stores open over a year rose 1.9 percent in the 16 weeks to October 1, excluding fuel, but including VAT sales tax.

That compared with a forecast rise of 1.8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts and followed an increase of 1.9 percent in the first quarter.

Britons are suffering the biggest squeeze on disposable incomes for decades due to rising food and fuel prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

Stripping out the impact of higher prices on their sales, supermarket groups are seeing a fall in volumes, meaning shoppers are even cutting back on groceries -- traditionally the most resilient area of consumer spending.

Sainsbury's has grown sales faster than Asda and Tesco in recent quarters, helped by its expansion drive.

Adjusted for changes in VAT tax, Sainsbury's underlying sales are likely to have been up around 1.1 percent.

That is better than the 0.7 percent drop reported by Tesco on Wednesday for its second-quarter ending August 27, but below the 2.2 percent posted by smaller rival Wm Morrison for the six months ended July.

Sainsbury's said it expected the market environment to remain very competitive for the foreseeable future but was confident in its ability to grow.

The firm's shares have lagged the STOXX Europe 600 retail index by 12 percent this year. They closed at 274.7 pence on Tuesday, valuing the firm at about 5.3 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey and Mark Potter)