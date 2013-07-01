Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
LONDON J Sainsbury, Britain's third-biggest supermarkets operator, said on Monday it is to enter the mobile phone service market later this year as it seeks to add more business streams to complement its core grocery offer.
The firm, which trails Tesco and Wal-Mart's Asda by annual revenue, said it has teamed up with Vodafone to create the "Mobile by Sainsbury's" network service.
Details of the joint venture's product range and pricing will be announced at launch later this summer.
Sainsbury's currently sells mobile phones and offers prepay SIM cards for other networks but does not provide its own virtual network service. Tesco has been offering mobile services since 2003.
Going into new business markets forms a core part of Sainsbury's strategy. Over the last year it has entered the markets for eBooks, mp3 downloads and video on demand services.
In May the firm bought out the 50 percent of the Sainsbury's Bank joint venture with Lloyds Banking Group it did not own.
Last month Sainsbury's outperformed Tesco with a rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales.
Shares in the firm were down 0.3 pence at 355.2 pence at 0919 BST, valuing the business at 6.75 billion pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Institutional investors anxious not to be left out of this year's marquee initial public offering helped Snap Inc pull off the biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale this week since Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc smashed records in 2014.
LOS ANGELES As shares of California-based Snap Inc began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, two dozen residents of the company's adopted home of Venice Beach protested outside its offices, accusing the growing tech company of spoiling their seaside community.