LONDON Supermarket group J Sainsbury said on Sunday it would match the prices of branded products with its larger rivals Tesco and Walmart-owned Asda as the battle for price-conscious customers escalates.

Sainsbury (SBRY.L) said it would automatically compare some 13,000 branded products with Tesco (TSCO.L) and Asda (WMT.N) at the checkout, and customers would receive a voucher redeemable on their next shop for the difference if Sainsbury were more expensive.

The scheme, which has been trialled in its 12 stores in Northern Ireland, will launch on Wednesday.

"Unlike some of our competitors we aren't asking customers to do the hard work to check on our prices," said Group Commercial Director Mike Coupe, in a swipe at rivals' promotions.

"We are so confident that our prices are competitive with Asda and Tesco that we are happy to do the legwork for our customers."

Competition amongst supermarkets is intensifying as households cut food budgets, traditionally seen as the most resilient area of spending.

Tesco posted one of its biggest ever falls in underlying sales on Wednesday, while Sainsbury reported only modest growth.

Asda said in August that its online price guarantee, which undercuts rivals by 10 percent, had helped sales growth accelerate in the second quarter.

Tesco, the UK's biggest retailer, also offers an online price check, although only against Asda. It has also cut prices on more than 3,000 staple products in order to stem market share losses.

