MILAN Italian oil service group Saipem (SPMI.MI) said on Wednesday it could manage the consequences of any divorce from its oil major parent Eni (ENI.MI) in the wake of a corruption scandal centered on Algeria.

Saipem Chief Executive Umberto Vergine told analysts a sale by Eni could leave the firm with a triple B credit rating which may increase financing costs by around 30 million euros ($40.3 million) each year.

"The impact... is not something that is impossible to manage," he said.

Europe's biggest oil service company, 43 percent owned by Eni, is at the centre of a corruption probe over Algerian contracts that led Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni to reconsider its position as a shareholder.

On Monday Scaroni said that while Saipem had always been a strategic asset, recent developments in Algeria had led Eni to rethink the relationship long-term.

State-controlled Eni accounts for about 10 percent of Saipem's order book and some analysts have talked about a potential conflict of interest. 䄀 Concern has also been expressed that Saipem would have to refinance its debt if it lost the credit rating protection of its parent.

But Vergine said the increased costs associated with investments and guarantees would simply put Saipem in line with its peers.

"It is very premature to enter into any more details," he added.

Saipem, worth around $12 billion, has net debt of 4.3 billion euros.

Vergine, a former manager at Eni, took over as Saipem CEO after his predecessor Pietro Franco Tali was ousted when news of the Algeria probe broke in December.

At the end of January the new management team shocked investors when it said that margins on its contracts were far lower than expected, prompting it to cut 2012 targets and paint a bleak outlook for 2013.

It said it expected its net profit this year to be around 450 million euros from about 900 million euros in 2012.

On Wednesday Saipem said its net profit in 2012 fell 2.1 percent to 902 million euros in line with the revised guidance. It said profits in the final quarter had fallen 30 percent on the year.

The company confirmed its dividend policy of paying out one third of net income and said that it would propose a dividend for 2012 of 0.68 euros per share.

Saipem paid 0.70 euros per share on 2011 earnings.

($1 = 0.7442 euros)

(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)