Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will use its acquisitions of Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and assets of Dendreon Corp for smaller deals that fit into those businesses, Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson said on Monday.

Valeant shares jumped nearly 14 percent to $196.65 (127 pounds) in New York and C$247.50 in Toronto. Shares of Salix dipped 1.1 percent to $156.08.

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant on Sunday announced its largest-ever acquisition, the $10.1 billion cash purchase of Salix, known for its drug Xifaxan to treat irritable bowel syndrome. That deal ends a pause in major mergers and acquisitions for the deal-making company during its lengthy, failed pursuit last year of Allergan Inc.

"What it does do is expand the opportunities available to the company," Pearson said on a conference call. "We now have two new important therapeutic areas (and) continue to increase the number of targets out there."

Valeant would pay $158 per Salix share and is close to closing its $495 million purchase of assets from bankrupt Dendreon, a cancer vaccine maker.

The Salix deal helps Valeant boost its reputation after losing Allergan, said Peter Mann, portfolio manager of Gluskin Sheff + Associates, which owns Valeant shares.

Cheap capital and Valeant’s low tax rate make the deal appealing and allows the company to build on its strength – reducing acquired companies' costs of research and development, and administration, Mann said.

“Mike Pearson has done a fabulous job in this respect,” he said. “Allergan appears already forgotten.”

Valeant will finance the deal for Salix, a drugmaker for gastrointestinal disorders, with debt, pushing its ratio of debt to 5.6 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, from 3.5 times before the deal. The company aims to bring that ratio to below four times EBITDA by the second half of 2016.

Valeant had reduced long-term debt to $15.4 billion in 2014 from $17.6 billion.

Last November, Salix said supply levels for Xifaxan and other drugs were higher than it had indicated, forcing the company to slash its full-year earnings forecast.

Pearson said Valeant would work to reduce the five to nine months of Salix inventory to two months or less by the end of 2015, which will cut revenues by $500 million.

Valeant plans to launch a tender offer for Salix shares within two weeks, and close the deal in the second quarter.

The deal includes a break-up fee of $355 million plus expenses.

