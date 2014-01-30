A shopper carries her purchases from the Salvatore Ferragamo boutique on Rodeo Drive, ahead of the Christmas festive season in Beverly Hills December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

MILAN Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI) said on Thursday revenue rose 9 percent to 1.26 billion euros (1.03 billion pounds) in 2013, in line with analyst expectations, supported by growth in all markets except Japan.

The group founded as a women's footwear maker in Florence in 1927 said sales rose 7 percent in the fourth quarter.

Sales in the wholesale channel, including the travel retail which Chief Executive Michele Norsa expects to support growth in 2014, rose 14 percent last year over 2012.

