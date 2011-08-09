LOS ANGELES Celebrity DJ and Lindsay Lohan's ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson was charged with drunken driving following her recent arrest in a small desert town in California, officials said on Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said Ronson was charged with two misdemeanour counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol level of .08 or above.

Ronson was arrested on August 1 near Baker, Calif., a small town about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles. She was on her way back from playing a gig at the Palazzo in Las Vegas.

The celebrity DJ is a popular draw at nightclubs and is known for her past relationship with troubled actress Lohan, who has battled legal problems in recent years as she struggled with drug and alcohol dependency.

