SYDNEY A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the south Pacific island nation of Samoa on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, and there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

A police spokeswoman in the capital, Apia, told Reuters by telephone that the quake had not been felt in the city and that she was unaware of any damage.

