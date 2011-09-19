An employee of South Korean mobile carrier KT holds an Apple Inc's iPhone 4 (R) smartphone and a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S II smartphone as he poses for photographs at a registration desk at KT's headquarters in Seoul, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) is considering legal actions to ban sales of Apple's (AAPL.O) new iPhone, a source who is familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in its latest move to defend against claims by the U.S. firm that the South Korean firm had copied its product designs.

The source declined to elaborate further on where Samsung plans to take legal actions and the Maeil Business Newspaper reported that the South Korean firm may seek injunction request on Apple's new iPhone in Europe.

Samsung had no immediate comment.

The two technology firms have been locked in intensifying legal battles in nine countries over their flagship smartphone and tablet products.

