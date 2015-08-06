Employees are reflected on a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates has asked Samsung C&T Corp 000830.KS to buy back some of it stake in the company, an Elliott spokesman said on Thursday, after C&T shareholders approved a $8 billion (5.12 billion pounds) merger that Elliott had opposed.

The spokesman declined to comment on how much of the fund's 7.1 stake in C&T Elliott had asked the company to buy back.

Samsung C&T investors who opposed the deal can sell their shares to the company at 57,234 won per share by Aug. 6.

Samsung C&T said it does not comment on shareholders' actions, adding that it would tabulate all buyback requests by midnight local time on Thursday.

