SEOUL South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (028050.KS) said on Thursday that orders for a thermal power plant project in Kazakhstan worth a combined 2.8 trillion won (1.89 billion pounds) have been cancelled.

The companies in December 2014 had said they will jointly carry out the construction of a coal power plant in Kazakhstan. On Thursday, Samsung C&T and Samsung Engineering said in separate regulatory filings the order has been cancelled as of Wednesday.

Samsung C&T said in another regulatory filing it exercised a put option for its stake in Balkhash Thermal Power Plant Joint Stock Company, the entity that placed the construction order to the Samsung companies, to Samruk Energy for $192.5 million.

