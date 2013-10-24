A man tries out a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Gear smartwatch at the company's headquarters in Seoul October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man using his mobile phone walks past a Samsung Electronics shop in the company's main office building in central Seoul July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly operating profit matched estimates with a 26 percent rise to a new record, powered by a strong recovery in its memory chip business as smartphone sales growth eases sharply.

The world's top smartphone vendor said July-September operating profit rose to 10.2 trillion won (5.9 billion pounds), in line with its estimate.

Profits at its chip business doubled to 2.06 trillion won, its highest in three years.

The mobile division, Samsung's biggest earnings generator, reported a record 6.7 trillion won profit as a greater variety of cheaper Galaxy smartphones boosted shipment volumes and helped counter weakening growth in the lucrative high-end segment.

