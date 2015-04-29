A man talks on a phone in front of a giant advertisement promoting Samsung Electronics' new smartphone Galaxy S6 in central Seoul, South Korea, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman uses the camera on a Samsung Galaxy S6 phone during a pre-launch event in Singapore April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd overtook Apple Inc to recapture the title of world's top smartphone maker by volume in the first quarter of 2015, research firm Strategy Analytics said on Wednesday.

It said Samsung shipped 83.2 million smartphones worldwide and captured 24 percent market share in the quarter, down from 31 percent a year earlier but better than Apple's 18 percent.

"Samsung continued to face challenges in Asia and elsewhere, but its global performance has stabilised sufficiently well this quarter to overtake Apple and recapture first position as the world's largest smartphone vendor by volume," Strategy Analytics Executive Director Neil Mawston said in a statement.

(Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Miral Fahmy)