The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

HP Inc said it would buy Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's printer business in a deal valued at $1.05 billion.

The acquisition is expected to add to HP's earnings in its full year after closing, the company said on Monday, adding that Samsung will invest $100 million to $300 million in HP through open market purchases once the deal is through.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)