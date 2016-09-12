British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
HP Inc said it would buy Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's printer business in a deal valued at $1.05 billion.
The acquisition is expected to add to HP's earnings in its full year after closing, the company said on Monday, adding that Samsung will invest $100 million to $300 million in HP through open market purchases once the deal is through.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON Novo Nordisk , the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million pounds in a new research centre in Britain, undeterred by Brexit.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.