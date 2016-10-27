Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it is considering activist hedge fund Elliott Management's proposals for a radical corporate makeover and will respond by the end of November.
Robert Yi, head of Samsung's investor relations, said the response will be made along with its overall shareholder returns plans. He said the response will likely speak in broad directions as opposed to specific details.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.