The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it is considering activist hedge fund Elliott Management's proposals for a radical corporate makeover and will respond by the end of November.

Robert Yi, head of Samsung's investor relations, said the response will be made along with its overall shareholder returns plans. He said the response will likely speak in broad directions as opposed to specific details.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)